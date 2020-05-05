NOVAK Djokovic has caused another controversy this week after posting a video on his Instagram account of a practice session during Phase 0 of Spain’s de-escalation plan.

Filmed playing with world number 428, Carlos Gomes Herrera on a clay court in Puente Romano in Marbella, the Serbian star appeared to be flouting the rules of the first phase of the reduction in COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the government’s plans, ‘the training of any group, professional or federated, within a tennis court is not authorised.’

Aware of the regulations, and the apparent grey areas included in the wording of the rules, Djokovic consulted with long term friend and former player Pepe Imaz, owner of the Puente Romano Tennis Club, for special permission to train for the upcoming clay season.

Some Instagram users were not impressed by the apparent disregard for the rules.

Training centres and private facilities are not permitted to open until May 11, and even though professional athletes have been given special dispensations to enable them to train, the Serbian ace’s post angered many.

It is unclear whether the star will be fined for his breach of the rules, but it is likely that Djokovic will have to keep a low profile until the ban lifts on May 11 before another public session.

Djokovic caused a stir last month after he said that he ‘would not be forced to take a vaccination in order to travel because he is opposed to vaccinations.’

His anti-vaccination stance angered the Serbian government and health authorities for setting a bad example to the rest of the population and undermining the scientists who are working on a vaccine.