AS part of a special home cooking series with the Olive Press, Chef Lorenzo Garrispani from La Mesa Escondida at Hotel Petunia Ibiza shares some of his favourite dishes inspired by the Balearic Islands.

This week, Chef Lorenzo offers his recipe for a delicious Cod Mantecado topped off with a pea and onion cream in vinegar.

For those fortunate enough to live in Ibiza, the dishes are also available to order through the restaurant’s recently launched home delivery service.

Cod Mantecado with pea and onion cream in vinegar

Serves 6





Ingredients:

35 ounces of unsalted cod

1 litre of milk

10.6 ounces of potatoes without skin and diced into smaller pieces

Salt and black pepper to season

5.3 ounces of extra virgin olive oil

35 ounces of peas

1 red onion

5.3 ounces of vinegar

100ml of water

1.8 ounces of sugar

How to prepare

Place the cleaned cod (skinless and boneless), potatoes and milk in a saucepan and cook together for approximately 15 minutes.

While the mixture of potatoes and cod cools, get started on the pickled onion and pea cream.

Cut the red onion into quarter slices and place in a pan with vinegar, water and sugar, then cook for five minutes on a very high heat.

Once done, turn off the heat and let it cool down.

For the pea cream, boil the peas in hot water for two to three minutes and then strain the peas in ice water.

Once drained, liquify the peas and add a little salt with a spoonful of olive oil to taste.

After draining the cod and potatoes, place in a bowl and start to mix, but don’t make it too smooth as the Mantecado has to have some consistency.

Add a little olive oil, salt and black pepper to taste.

FINISHED RESULT: This delicious dish is easy to recreate at home

To serve

In a deep plate, pour the cream of peas followed by a 5.6 ounce serving of the Mantecado mixture.

On top, place a few slices of the vinegar onion and finish with a little more black pepper.

DREAMY: Hotel Petunia boasts endless views across Es Vedra

About La Mesa Escondida at Petunia Ibiza

At the helm of Chef Lorenzo Gasparrini, the renowned La Mesa Escondida has been a staple of the island’s ever-evolving gastronomical scene.

Recently acquired by Hotel Petunia Ibiza situated off the coast of Cala Carbo, the restaurant offers diners delicious Mediterranean cuisine in the backdrop of jaw-dropping views over Es Vedra.