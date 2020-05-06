AN ‘extremely violent’ British fugitive has been caught in a sleepy inland town in Andalucia.

Known only as L.W.J and with a European Arrest Warrant hanging over his head, the man had been attempting to lay low in Albox, Almeria.

According to police an investigation was launched after intel revealed he had moved to Puerto Lumbreras.

The man is wanted for serious crimes back in the UK, although the nature of the crimes have not been detailed.

His attempts to avoid drawing attention in Andalucia failed, with neighbours describing him as ‘extremely violent’ and telling police they believed he could armed.

Investigators set up a task force to track the suspect, who had been seen in the area of Paraje Ventarique.

Within a few days, officers had located and cuffed the wanted man before starting the extradition process.

He will be transported from Madrid back to the UK to face justice.