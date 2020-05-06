BARCELONA players are set to have COVID-19 tests today at their training ground, before returning to training.

La Liga teams have been given the go ahead by the Government to return to training this week.

The Catalan giants say the league has given them permission to conduct the tests at their training ground after inspecting their facilities.

Players in the top two divisions will train individually at the start, after an agreement with Spain’s sports and health authorities that guaranteed the safety of both players and staff.

These sessions will then continue on to small groups and then eventually to full team training.

A La Liga statement said: “These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the government.”

Spain’s top tier is aiming for a return to action sometime in June.

There are 11 matches left, with Barca sitting at the top of the table two points ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid.