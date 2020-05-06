THE Picasso Museum in Malaga has been planning to reopen its doors at the end of the month.

According to its Director, Jose Lebrero, who spoke to Malaga Hoy, they hope they can start welcoming guests at the end of the month, or ‘whenever the health situation allows it.’

The planned date coincides with Phase 2 of the Government’s de-escalation plan, which would force the museum to only accept a percentage of its maximum capacity.

At the moment the museum is working on adapting its rooms and resources, in order to give visitors the maximum confidence and guarantee that ‘they are going to a safe museum.’

The Picasso Museum is not alone in wanting to reopen at the end of the month, with Lebrero announcing a ‘coordinated action’ with other museums in the city also planning to do the same.

This ‘coordinated action’ has been put in place in order to ease the fears visitors may have in going to museums.

The last temporary exhibition that the Picasso Museum opened was on February 27 and was titled ‘Genealogies of Art, or the History of Art as Visual Art’.

However, they plan to keep it open to the public once the doors reopen, despite the fact that it’s original closing date was May 31.