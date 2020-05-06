THE President of Tourism for the Costa del Sol has projected that the area will lose four million tourists and €4 billion between January and March.

Francisco Salado, who is also the President of the Provincial Council of Malaga, announced today that according to studies carried out by experts the Costa del Sol will suffer significantly due to the coronavirus crisis.

Salado isn’t making any forecasts about the summer months following June, because it depends on the de-escalation phases.

The Tourism Board has prepared certain measures to try and get the best out of this situation.

The first is to develop a ‘powerful’ promotional campaign for the national market that will cost at least €1 million.

The campaign has already started advertising on social networks, with it rolling out commercially next month.

The campaign will also reach an international stage once the airlines resume their flights.

They have also announced a project to measure the capacity of the beaches along the coast, in order to reopen them at 50% capacity once the Government allows.