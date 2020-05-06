SPAIN has seen a resurgence in its daily COVID-19 death toll while its infection rate has continued to fall.

Some 244 people lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, 59 more than yesterday, bringing the total death toll to 25,857.

It is the first time the death toll has gone above 200 for several days.

Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed cases fell from 867 yesterday to 685 today.

More people have also recovered today (2,516), up from yesterday’s 2,143.

It brings the total number of people who have overcome COVID-19 in Spain to 126,002.

The total number of confirmed cases sits at 220,235.