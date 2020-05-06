THE government of the Valencian Community, the Generalitat, will today ask that the entire region pass immediately to the next stage of coronavirus de-escalation from next Monday.

Sources have told Valencian daily Las Provincias that all health departments in the autonomous community meet the requirements to pass immediately from current phase 0 to phase 1.

A document is reportedly being sent the central Ministry of Health detailing how the Valencian Community fulfils the conditions – such as adequate intensive care beds – to begin releasing the coronavirus lockdown.

The document will also ask permission to use beaches and change children’s allotted time outside as the region experiences hotter weather.

Valencia’s Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, said on Tuesday that the Valencian Community already meets conditions to enter phase 1 of de-escalation on May 11.