POLICE have handed out fines to 23 people who took a dip in a stunning Malaga reservoir.

On three separate occasions since Monday, groups of swimmers have been caught at the Embalse del Limonero.

The lockdown-breakers have been jumping a fence and storming a ‘prohibited area’ in order to access the idyllic site, police said.

Policia Nacional officers were dispatched to the beauty spot, north of the city, after being contacted by security guards.

Police received a report of a ‘large group of people’ bathing in the area – a flagrant breach of Royal Decree 463/2020.

On Monday five swimmers were fined by police, while there were 12 penalised on Tuesday and six on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, police arriving at the site also spotted a group of people ‘walking around’.

Royal Decree 463/2020 was announced on March 14 and prohibits people leaving the house apart from for a number of essential reasons like food shopping and visiting the pharmacy.

However since May 2 adults have been allowed to leave the house to stretch their legs.

The Malaga Policia Nacional agents attending the reservoir reiterated in a statement that the public are only allowed out for exercise between 6-10am and 8-11pm.