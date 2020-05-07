THE Deputy Mayor of Alcorisa in Aragon has been forced to apologise after a video emerged of him partying with residents in an unauthorised street carnival.

The video, taken by fellow neighbours, showed Jose Luis Guillen appearing to take a microphone and act as compare to the party, which was being held to celebrate the town avoiding any infections of COVID-19.

A yellow Seat is shown with a neon sound system installed in the boot, driving through the town blasting music, followed by a dozen children accompanied by their parents and other onlookers, none of which appear to be abiding by current social distancing rules.

CAUGHT ON FILM: Mayor joining party in Aragon, northern Spain

After the video was made public, Guillen was forced to make a statement apologising for his actions during the ill-advised get together.

“The event was organised by the residents of the La Huerta area of the town and had no affiliation to the town hall,” he said.

“I was handed the microphone and I acted as a resident of the neighbourhood instead of my professional capacity, and for that I apologise.”

He also took the opportunity to praise the local council for their work in preventing the virus from affecting the town and he is ‘deeply regretful’ that his actions have undone the tireless work of the rest of his colleagues.

He added: “The most important thing at the moment is to continue guaranteeing the health of the people of Alcoris, support those who are suffering the most and work to continue making Alcorisa the wonderful people think it is.”