THE opening of the Ikos Andalucia luxury resort hotel on the Costa del Sol has been pushed back due to COVID-19.

The all-inclusive luxury resort was scheduled to open in Estepona in May, but that has now been moved to September.

This was due to the fact that the state of emergency has temporarily suspended the works that were being done, with the hotel now no longer able to meet its opening deadline.

The 5-star establishment has so far cost €150 million and is due to employ 700 members of staff.

CEO of Ikos Iberia, Luis Herault told Malaga Hoy: “We work together to confront and overcome this unprecedented crisis, but our highest priority is to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the guests who choose our luxury resorts for their long-awaited vacation.

“During these weeks, we will continue to work on developing the service of the 5-star quality that characterizes us, and we look forward to welcoming the guests of Ikos Andalucia in September.”

The multinational hotel brand notes that it is developing ‘with the help of experts, both external and internal, an even more demanding standard protocol for security, cleaning and disinfection to offer guests a safe and comfortable stay when they visit the hotel.’

It will become the brand’s fifth all-inclusive resort worldwide and the first in Spain.