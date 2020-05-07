THE Women’s Primera Division season has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The Spanish Football Federation took the decision to end all non-professional sport, something that directly affects the women’s league.

The season will not be null and void however, as Barcelona who were nine points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid, have been crowned champions.

However, everything else in the league will stay as it is, with Atletico receiving the second European place.

The situation becomes quite peculiar at the bottom of the table however, as no team will be relegated.

That means that Espanyol will be the first team in history to stay up, despite not having won a single game all season – five draws and 16 defeats.

Former Espanyol player Anair Lomba told El Mundo: “Perhaps we are lucky to have benefited from this, but that’s not the most important thing.

“We have a virus that’s killing people.”

Since there were no relegations, Spain’s top tier will have 18 teams next season, as Eibar and Santa Teresa were granted promotion from Segunda Division.