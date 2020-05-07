Marbella based international School, Laude San Pedro, is holding 3 virtual open days for prospective families interested in learning more about their unique educational provision covering all the way from the Early Years to A-Level or Spanish Bachillerato.

You will be taken on a virtual school tour being able to see inside their classrooms and e-visit their amazing learning and sports facilities from the comfort of your home. After the tour, you will have the opportunity to speak to the leadership team who will be delighted to answer all your questions.

Registration is easy too. Choose the virtual open day you wish to attend and click on the sign up button. You will receive a Google Meet link that will give you access to the live session.

Early Years and Primary School Virtual Open Day – Friday 8th May from 10-11am

SIGN UP Secondary School and Sixth Form Virtual Open Day – Friday 15th May from 10-11am

SIGN UP ESO & Bachillerato (Spanish Secondary School) Virtual Open Day – Friday 22nd May from 10-11am

SIGN UP

Laude San Pedro International College was founded in 2004 and offers a bespoke education which meets the needs of all pupils. Education is based upon the English National Curriculum (from 3-18 years old), with an option to study within the Spanish system from 12 years old, depending upon each child’s independent aspirations. The school is fully accredited by the British and Spanish Governments and has been ranked as one of the 30 best international schools in Spain by ‘El Mundo’ newspaper.

The school strives towards outstanding learning, and experiences which go well beyond the classroom. The pupils are secure in their academic achievements and have the skills required to study and work within the 21st century, so that they are confident of their place within an ever changing world.

Laude San Pedro International College works within a community of over 50 nationalities and their pupils are multi-lingual, global citizens who see no barriers to their learning journeys. They go on to study and work throughout the world in a vast range of careers.

The school is operated by International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global group of schools, providing Laude with outstanding international learning connections, quality assurance and excellent governance.

For more information call 952 799 900 or click here.