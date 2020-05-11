SPAIN’S daily coronavirus death toll has reached a new low of 123 this morning.

It is the lowest recorded figure since March 18 and is a drop from yesterday’s 143.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 26,744.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, there have been 373 new confirmed cases, down from the 621 new infections registered on Sunday.

As always, the numbers could see a rise tomorrow and Wednesday as the figures from the weekend can face a delay in being reported.

More than 137,000 people have recovered from the disease in Spain.