AN Air Europa flight from Madrid to Palma today has raised concerns after appearing to show no attempt at creating distance between passengers.

Flights from the mainland to the islands are operational for fundamental reasons only and must comply with government regulations laid out in the coronavirus state of alarm.

This means operators must take ‘the necessary measures to ensure the maximum possible separation between passengers.’

But in a picture shared online, today’s flight was full, including the middle seats, reported Diario de Mallorca.

However the rules regarding mainland-island flights do not include a maximum percentage capacity.

But this does not mean flights should be operating at 100%. On Sunday, Guardia Civil denounced Iberia Express after a Madrid-Gran Canaria flight flew at more than 70% capacity.

Police said this failed to comply with the royal decree as it failed to ensure ‘maximum possible distance’ between passengers.

Air Europa has also been denounced by Guardia Civil over similar concerns on a Sunday flight from Palma to Ibiza.