SPANISH property site Idealista has registered a 14.6% monthly year-on-year increase in online searches for a house with a pool – despite the country being on strict nationwide lockdown.

The water-based searches figured 29% of total online queries in April, according to a monthly report.

The report suggested uncertainty over internal tourism, use of public swimming pools and beach access could be the cause of the increase.

The Valencian Community – which includes the Costa Blanca – was the region with the most interest for houses with a pool, at 40.5% of all searches.

In second was Baleares (40.3%), followed by Andalucia (39.5%) and Madrid (36.4%).

Navarra, in northern Spain, registered the fewest online searches for a house with a pool, at just 6.6% of the total.

Alicante, in the Valencian Community, was the city attracting the most online searches for a house with a pool, at 44.6% of the total.

It was followed by Cordoba (34.9%) and Ciudad Real (34.5%).

The city of Cadiz, in Andalucia, registered the fewest online searches, with just 0.7% of all Idealista users wanting their house to come with a splash.