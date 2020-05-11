POLICE in Madrid have broken up 400 house parties over the weekend.

In addition, the officers also broke up 97 social gatherings in parks across the Capital.

Agents were notified by concerned neighbours all through the weekend, with some parties having more than 20 people present.

In addition, 3,847 fines were issued to those not adhering to lockdown restrictions.

That figure represents a 22.8% increase compared to the fines issued last weekend, which were 3,133.

The districts of Puente de Vallecas, Centro and Usera were the three districts with the most fines.

Fines range between €600 and €30,000 for breaking lockdown rules.

This comes after the total number of fines in Spain as a whole reached nearly a million by the end of last week according to Europa Press.