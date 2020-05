A BODY has been found on the beach of the Costa del Sol.

The lifeless corpse was reportedly found on La Rada beach in Estepona last night.

The grim discovery was made by a passerby at around 9pm, local sources claimed.

In photos seen by the Olive Press, several police officers can be seen standing next to a body which has been covered in a white sheet.

Policia Nacional have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the body remains unknown.