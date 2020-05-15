SPAIN has extended its ban on non-EU travellers entering the country to June 15.

It has outlawed citizens arriving from so-called third countries since March 17 in an EU-wide measure to curb the growth of COVID-19.

The latest update, published today in the official state bulletin (BOE), cites the recommendation of the EU Commission on May 8 to extend the ban into mid-June.

In the text, signed off by the Interior Ministry, it states that any person from a third country will be refused entry into Spain, except in the following circumstances:

They are residents of the EU or a Schengen state residing in Spain and are travelling directly to their place of residence. They are holders of a long-term visa issued by a Member State or Schengen country. They are a cross-border worker. They are carers for the sick or elderly who are travelling to or from work. They are working as a transporter of essential goods. They are air stewards or essential flight personnel on diplomatic, consular, military or humanitarian missions. They are travelling due to family reasons of the utmost urgency. They are allowed to enter the country on humanitarian grounds.

The new order, which will come into effect from midnight tonight and is in place until June 15, also closes all land borders with Ceuta and Melilla, the Spanish territories which border Morocco.

But what about travel from countries within the EU, including the UK?

That too, according to the order, will continue to be restricted.

It means that Brits and any other traveller from the union will be denied entry into Spain except in the following circumstances:

They are registered as a resident of Spain or they are travelling back to their residence in another EU state or Schengen area. They are the spouse or legally recognised partner of a Spanish citizen. They can also bring any dependant children and grandparents related to said marriage. They are a cross-border worker. They are carers for the sick or elderly who are travelling to or from work. They are working as a transporter of essential goods. They are air stewards or essential flight personnel on diplomatic, consular, military or humanitarian missions. They are travelling due to family reasons of the utmost urgency. They are allowed to enter the country on humanitarian grounds.

The BOE adds that Spain will be working with Member States to ensure that only essential travel is carried out so that it will not have to ‘resort to the procedure of denying entry.’

The measures will not apply to the land borders with Andorra and Gibraltar, which have their own checks and protocols in place.