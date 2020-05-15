AS part of a special home cooking series with the Olive Press, Chef Lorenzo Garrispani from La Mesa Escondida at Hotel Petunia Ibiza shares another of his favourite dishes inspired by the Balearic Islands.

Last week we cooked up a storm in the kitchen making a delicious Cod Mantecado with pea and onion cream in vinegar.

In this week’s edition, Lorenzo offers his recipe for an innovative squid ink ravioli stuffed with sea bass and orange.

For those not familiar with squid ink, it is an ingredient commonly used in Spain thanks to its rich flavour and ability to create a dramatic black colour.

If you are fortunate enough to live in Ibiza, the dishes are also available to order through the restaurant’s recently launched home delivery service, or at the eatery itself when it reopens next week.

Squid ink ravioli stuffed with sea bass and orange





Ingredients

For the ravioli:

140g of flour

1 egg

Additonal yolk

2g of squid ink

For the filling:

100g of sea bass

50g of orange juice

Orange peel

6 basil leaves

Salt

Black pepper

Olive oil

For the sauce:

25g of butter

50g of orange juice

Salt

Oil

Black pepper





Recipe

Let’s start by making the pasta dough.

First, place the egg, yolk and squid ink on a surface, mixing everything together with your hands to make a dough.

Once ready, cover it with cling film and put it in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Once cooled, use a roller to spread the dough out well, then cut it into similar sized squares with a knife.

For the filling, ensure that the sea bass is both skinless and boneless and cut it up into very small squares with a knife.

Mix the olive oil, orange juice, orange peel, chopped basil leaves, salt and pepper and coat the sea bass with the mixture.

Let the fish marinate for approximately 20 minutes.

Insert the filling into the centre of each square of pasta with a small spoon and close it the way that you wish (make sure as little air as possible gets inside the ravioli).





Now it is time to cook the stuffed ravioli in a saucepan of hot water for three minutes.

Once cooked, drain the ravioli and put into a frying pan with butter, orange juice, salt and black pepper over medium heat.

Stir until you obtain a creamy sauce.

Serve and add a few leaves of basil with black pepper.

FINISHED RESULT: This delicious dish is easy to recreate at home

About La Mesa Escondida at Petunia Ibiza

At the helm of Chef Lorenzo Gasparrini, the renowned La Mesa Escondida has been a staple of the island’s ever-evolving gastronomical scene.

DREAMY: Hotel Petunia boasts endless views across Es Vedra

Recently acquired by Hotel Petunia Ibiza situated off the coast of Cala Carbo, the restaurant offers diners delicious Mediterranean cuisine in the backdrop of jaw-dropping views over Es Vedra.

And it reopens next week!