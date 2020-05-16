THE number of deaths in Malaga province have risen, but the number of new infections has decreased dramatically.

In the last 24 hours, four people have lost their lives, taking the total number of fatalities in the province to 278.

The number registered today however is the highest in a single day this week, especially when considering the fact that Monday and Tuesday didn’t have a single death.

This increase has come only a day after it was announced that the province will join the rest of Andalucia on Phase 1, but health experts remind people to stick to the rules in place.

The number of new patients contracting the disease has dropped a staggering amount however, to only eight.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 4,068.

The recoveries are continuing at a very successful pace as well, with 53 people having been cured.

That takes the total number of those having overcome the virus to 2,214, representing 54.4% of the cases in Malaga.