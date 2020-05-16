THE Spanish government has lifted further restrictions for provinces which find themselves in Phase 1 of the de-escalation plan from Monday.

Announced by Health Minister Salvador Illa last night, they include the opening of shops larger than 400sqm.

However, the bigger establishments will have to demarcate an area of 400sqm in which it can operate.

The opening of larger stores was earmarked for Phase 2 of the plan but has been brought forward with the added restriction following pressure from regional governments.

This applies to any large store, whether what they’re selling is essential or not, from groceries to clothes and cars.

Social distancing and security measures must be in place, Illa said.

Meanwhile, hunting and fishing, which were also planned for Phase 2, will return on Monday.

It comes after intense lobbying from sports federations in both fields, with thousands of licence holders eager to return to their respective hobbies.

Elsewhere, depending on the health situation of each region, elderly day care centres will be allowed to re-open.

That decision will be left to each autonomous community.

