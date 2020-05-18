A MAN has been arrested in Malaga province for abandoning his dog, despite his claims he’d given it away over six months ago.

The Guardia Civil arrested a 57-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator for the crime of abandoning a greyhound dog in Granada province.

The SOS Animales Salobrena association alerted the Guardia Civil that they found an old dog wandering around the town of Salobrena ‘malnourished, with fleas and scars’.

The agents who took over the investigation verified that the dog had a microchip and belonged to a man who lived in the town of Velez-Malaga.

The policemen found the man but he claimed he had given the dog to someone else over half a year ago, without naming said person.

The change of dog owners needs to be updated with the Andalucian Registry of Animal Identification and in this case the Guardia Civil has verified that this isn’t true, according to Malaga Hoy.

They also verified that the dog had neither been reported lost or stolen, which means that the canine still belonged to the 57-year-old.

The agents have also stated that the “dog’s breed is used for hunting and it’s customary that when the animal no longer meets the hunter’s requirements, they usually abandon it.”