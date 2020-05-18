POLICE have sniffed out a drugs smuggling gang who hid cannabis in shipments of garlic.

Officers arrested eight people, based in Cordoba and Benalmadena and led by a Dutch citizen of Moroccan origin.

STENCH: The pungent smell of garlic failed to throw police off the scent

They stashed the illicit substances in cases of the vegetable, which were then sent from two warehouses in Cordoba to the Netherlands.

Guardia Civil officers got a whiff that something illegal was going on when Dutch law enforcement seized 2,800 kilos of hashish and 157 kilos of marijuana in two operations in June 2019.

Intelligence was passed on to Spain where police launched an investigation.

It was not long before police traced the scent of the criminals and started a surveillance operation, codenamed Garlicor.

HAUL: A total of 175 kilos of hashish and 61 kilos of marijuana were seized

The trail led investigators to two rented storage units in Cordoba and a property in Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol.

During the two raids police seized 175 kilos of hashish and 61 kilos of marijuana, €4,970 in cash and three vehicles.

Police arrested eight people of Spanish, Dutch and Moroccan origin.