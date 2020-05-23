THE Mayors of two Costa Blanca cities want proper explanations as to why the Costa Blanca and the rest of Valenciana region will not be going into Phase 2 of de-escalation on Monday.
It comes after the regional authorities refused to make a formal request to the Spanish government for the region to move to the next phase.
Orihuela mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, and his Torrevieja counterpart, Eduardo Dolon, are demanding transparency over the decision.
Bascuñana has slammed decisions made at a regional level, demanding to know ‘the criteria used and who makes the decision’, claiming the lack of information is ‘contrary to the transparency law, and not typical of a democratic system.’
With the Costa Blanca south region, in particular, being the least affected area, he asked: “Why are we unfairly punished, robbing us of the most basic freedom and condemning us at a crucial moment of recovery?”
Dolon has sent a letter to the regional Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo, requesting the data and health parameters used to decide not to go to Phase 2.