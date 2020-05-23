THE Mayors of two Costa Blanca cities want proper explanations as to why the Costa Blanca and the rest of Valenciana region will not be going into Phase 2 of de-escalation on Monday.

It comes after the regional authorities refused to make a formal request to the Spanish government for the region to move to the next phase.



DEMANDING TRANSPARENCY: Emilio Bascuñana and Eduardo Dolon

Orihuela mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, and his Torrevieja counterpart, Eduardo Dolon, are demanding transparency over the decision.

Bascuñana has slammed decisions made at a regional level, demanding to know ‘the criteria used and who makes the decision’, claiming the lack of information is ‘contrary to the transparency law, and not typical of a democratic system.’

With the Costa Blanca south region, in particular, being the least affected area, he asked: “Why are we unfairly punished, robbing us of the most basic freedom and condemning us at a crucial moment of recovery?”

Dolon has sent a letter to the regional Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo, requesting the data and health parameters used to decide not to go to Phase 2.