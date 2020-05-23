A TORREVIEJA resident who reported he had been kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday morning, May 20, has now been arrested for simulating the crime.

Guardia Civil detained the 30-year-old after he’d claimed two Middle-Eastern men had taken him in his own car at 4am to a spot on the coast between La Mata and Guardamar.

A bag was allegedly placed over his head and €800 was stolen at knifepoint, before the ‘victim’ had to walk home.

Torrevieja’s Judicial Police Team took a full statement that afternoon, given the serious nature of the allegations.

The man even took agents to the secluded El Moncayo location, where the ‘crime’ was committed.

SECLUDED SPOT: El Moncayo Beach – scene of the ‘kidnapping’

After what police sources describe as ‘nearly an hour of inconsistencies and contradictions’, the Moroccan national broke down and confessed he invented the entire story.

He admitted he needed a cover story to explain to his wife where he’d been until that time.

His car was found parked up legally in a nearby Torrevieja street.

The man has already been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority, released but awaiting trial.