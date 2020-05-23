WITH the acceptance of Mallorca alongside Ibiza and Menorca into Phase 2 of Spain’s COVID-19 de-escalation plan on Monday, residents have questioned how exactly the beaches can be used.

While Mallorca’s beaches were reopened during Phase 1 for the purpose of walking or practising select sports, many municipalities were constrained to time-slots laid out by the government for different age groups.

However, Phase 2 will abandon these timetables, meaning that one will be free to go to the beach as and when they choose as long as they adhere to set rules to ensure that there is not a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Gearing up for the possible step closer to a ‘new normality’, town halls across the country have begun to publish their own protocols which citizens must strictly follow.

Although many municipalities have indicated how their beaches will operate this summer, Palma de Mallorca is the first in Mallorca to reveal its rules during Phase 2.

PALMA DE MALLORCA

One can sunbathe, swim or practice sports at any time at the five beaches in Palma, including Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardi, Cala Estancia, and the 8km stretch of Playa de Palma.

WELCOME BACK: Residents will be able to swim or practice sports at any time during Phase 2

Those that want to go to a beach in the capital must maintain a two metre distance from others with no more than 15 people congregating in each group.

There will be no marks in the sand to impose social distancing for sunbathers, however there will be informants, first responders and a police presence on the beaches to guarantee that the rules are complied with.

In addition, the use of public showers are strictly prohibited and personal objects, such as towels and clothes, must remain within the security perimeter.

Revealing the plans, Mayor Jose Hill asked for the ‘highest level of responsibility,’ to protect others as well as the environment to avoid citizens being slapped with a fine.

He said: “I do not think we will have to end up imposing fines, but the city council needs to trust in the responsibility of its citizens.”