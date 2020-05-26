THE Costa del Sol is regaining its momentum on the world’s most popular holiday home rental portal Airbnb.

According to a report published on Monday by the platform, ‘there are clear signs of recovery,’ with search levels close to those reached in early February.

The platform has highlighted that searches have accelerated in recent days and in the case of the Costa del Sol, searches have increased fivefold in two weeks.

Airbnb logo: The world’s most popular holiday home rental portal.

The report mirrors a recent survey which showed that hotel searches on the Costa del Sol soared after the Spanish government announced the country would reopen to national tourism from June 22.

The Airbnb platform has indicated that searches are showing a preference for domestic holidays, many within their own autonomous community, with prolonged stays as a result of increased teleworking.

The profile is a family client searching for accessible locations with a swimming pool and a garden space as well as flexibility in the booking, good WIFI connection and that hygiene standards are met.

Airbnb searches include locations with a swimming pool and a garden space.

The most sought after destinations on this platform within Andalucia are the province of Sevilla, Granada, Cordoba, Malaga, the Costa del Sol and the Costa de la Luz.

The publication comes as Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister for the Exterior, announced that the two week quarantine measures for international tourists will be lifted in July.

The measure hopes to re-boost the Spanish economy which relies heavily on tourism.

In 2019 alone, Spain received 83.7 million tourists and broke the record for tourist numbers for the seventh consecutive year.