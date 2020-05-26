TUI, Lufthansa and TAP Air Portugal have increased their services and routes to Spain for the summer.

In a last-minute rush to save the season, the possibility of reopening tourism in Spain to international tourists from July has spurred different companies in the sector to propose offers and services to activate the industry.

It follows the announcement by Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister for the Exterior, that the two-week quarantine measures for international tourists will be lifted in July.

TUI is preparing to send ‘millions of tourists’ to Spain, said CEO of the firm Fritz Joussen.

“Now we can plan holidays to visit Mallorca, the coasts of the Spanish Peninsula and the Canary Islands and make offers to our clients,” he said.

“Millions of tourists are certain that summer holidays in Spain are possible.”

The German airline Lufthansa has also indicated an increase in connections in response to the opening of Spain.

Among the routes that will be resumed include those to Malaga, Ibiza and Palma.

The Portuguese airline TAP has also announced they will increase weekly connections.

Sunrise on a Spanish Beach: TUI prepares to send ‘millions of tourists’ to Spain says CEO of the firm Fritz Joussen

The company, which reduced its operations to five weekly flights to the Portuguese archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores plans to increase its international connections to 247 in July, when it will once again fly to Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla and Malaga.

Despite the promising measures taken by various airlines and tour operators, not everyone has reacted positively.

The French Minister for Ecological Transition, Elisabeth Borne said: “I cannot recommend the French go on holiday to Spain at this time.”