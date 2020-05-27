Costa Blanca Is Paradise For An Electric Mountain Bike

A 48 year old biking enthusiast trials an electric mountain Bike in Javea, Denia, Jalon and Moraira, supplied by Xabias Bike. The stores are now available for visitors

It’s a few years since I my last outing on my traditional Trek bike. E-bikes have become so popular here in Spain, I was keen to try an electric Mountain Bike in the trails of Javea, Denia and Moraira. As my weight is 110 kilos, It’s fair to say I was nervous to tackle steep hills, even on an electric mountain bike. Martin from Xabias Bike in Javea provided the e-bike , the Levo Specialized full suspension mountain bike (Pictured). It came with a powerful 500watt hours battery (you could go upto to 700watt hours), and power settings options of 33% assist, 66% assist and Full Boost. The settings could even be monitored via an app, and on the bike’s handle bar itself.

What A Ride!

First day: Javea port up the Montgo mountain, into Montgo national park briefly, down into Javea and Moraira and back, finally to La Xara, some 45km

What a ride! It was a beautiful day, from the first instance the thrill of riding an electric mountain bike is addictive. I could instantly feel the push effect like the hand of God behind me when I was pressing down on the wide pedals. In low gear I had to calm down to stop myself pulling a wheelie. I left the settings at 66% boost (in place of 33% or 100%) to compensate for my lack of biking over the last few years, and chose middle gears for a steady ride.

The trip up the steep winding Montgo mountain road from Javea was an immense pleasure. The electric mountain bike rewarded my pushing on the pedals with real gains up the mountain road, and in no time I was at the summit. The ride was engaging, not breathless and left me plenty of time to enjoy the spectacular scenery. I had used about 15% of the battery power. The electric bike had done over half the work. I felt like a champion. I pedalled back down and on to Benitachell and Moraira. After nearly nearly 3 hours of steady pedaling and regular exercise I arrived home in La Xara on the final 20% of the battery. Once home, I simply plugged the electric bike in, in 4 hours it was back to 100%.

Day 2. I felt like I had had a good workout the day before. I set off from La Xara, on into Denia and up the Montgo from the Denia side in direction of Javea. I had a huge grin as the bike coaxed me effortlessly to the summit, and on towards Cap Martin lighthouse. I ventured on the mountain trails and the wide tyres and full suspension absorbed the bumps, leaving me exhilarated at the ease. Gravel and small bumps and rocks where no obstacle. I played with the battery settings and tried the lower power on the flat runs. I found my favourite was mid power on the slight hills, and full on the tough ones like in Javea and Moraira.

For a hard workout do a kilometer without power on the flat. I explored all the bikes gears and power settings all over the Montgo trails. The steepest hills needed lower gears, the electric mountain bike was eager and even after a few hours I only used 80% of the life. The electric mountain bike also felt more controlled in descents.

I would definitely buy an electric mountain bike

After 3 days I can see that with an e-mountain bike, I would go places in Costa Blanca I wouldn’t with a normal mountain bike. It’s much easier to motivate yourself, you really are in control. The exercise is constant and more aerobic. Going up hills here in Costa Blanca becomes fun. The only downsides really are the extra investment, and perhaps the weight of the bike. My recommendation would be try one of Xabias Bikes models to see for yourself.

Natalia J:

I had always wanted to try an electric bike, I tried the electric mountain bike for the Via Verde, running from Denia to El Vergel. The ride was surprisingly smooth, the electric boost a thrill. I settled down to an easy 20 kmh. Venturing off into the field trails left the suspension smoothing the bumps, and the power assist through the pedals meant I was easily moving at speed over quite difficult terrain. I would easily pass a day and would love to pack a lunch for the middle of mountain trails. When I have the money I would definitely consider buying one, a smaller size though!

COMING SOON.. CITY ELECTRIC BIKE REVIEW from Xabias Bike

Xabias Bike are passionate about bikes. They have grown rapidly and have the best bike ranges in their stores in Jalon, Javea, and Moraira (Moraira has the largest selection of e-bikes). Visit their website www.xabiasbike.com/en/contact/ to locate the stores. They do Sales, Rentals and Bike maintenance. Feel free to ask them any questions or assistance when purchasing your new bike with no compromise whatsoever, they are always happy to help a fellow cyclist. Contact them by email info@xabiasbike.com or phone (+34) 966 461 150 (Jávea)