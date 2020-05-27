MURCIA will be taking advantage of it’s advancement to Phase 2 of de-escalation next week by opening up beaches and mud-bathing sites.

Travel from outside provinces or regions, such as neighbouring Valencia, is banned, meaning beaches will be much quieter than normal.

With that in mind, authorities have decided not to segregate bathing areas for the public, and have instead opted for larger social-distancing patrols.

Policia Local and Proteccion Civil will be focusing on the beaches of Lo Pagan, La Llana, le Torre Derribada and El Mojon.

MAR MENOR ATTRACTION: Mud-bathing at San Pedro del Pinatar

Of particular interest to local lovers of mud-bathing, is the fact that San Pedro del Pinatar and its purpose-built bathing stations will be open too.

Until the bathing season begins properly on Monday June 15, however, facilities will be limited and lifeguards will not be present on any beaches.