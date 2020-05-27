BRAVE firefighters rescued a young couple on Monday night in the Sierra de Crevillente, close to Costa Blanca’s Albatera.

One of the couple, a woman, had fallen just before 11pm and suffered an injured ankle, causing her partner to call for help.

They were eventually found by a Crevillente crew and their rescue dog.

Because of the specific location and dangerous terrain, it was decided that a member of the team should stay with the couple until the morning.

Titan, the crew’s rescue dog, also kept the trio company.

FOOTAGE: Rescate Albatera

The area rescue helicopter returned at 7.30am to transfer the injured woman to San Vicente del Raspeig, north of Alicante, to meet her family, who took her on to hospital.

The dramatic rescue was all caught on camera by a member of the aerial team.

The injured woman can be seen wearing the police jacket that she borrowed to keep warm throughout the overnight ordeal.