IN the final edition of a home cooking series with the Olive Press, Chef Lorenzo Garrispani from La Mesa Escondida at Hotel Petunia Ibiza shares another of his favourite dishes inspired by the Balearic Islands.

We have already cooked up a storm in the kitchen making a delicious cod mantecado with pea and onion cream in vinegar and an innovative squid ink ravioli stuffed with sea bass and orange.

In this week’s edition, Lorenzo offers his recipe for a bream tartare with rocket, apple and honey drizzle, making the most of the gilt-head fish to create a refreshing plate that is quick to prepare and absolutely mouthwatering.

For those fortunate to live in Ibiza, all of the dishes found in this special series can be ordered through the restaurant’s home delivery service, or at the recently opened eatery itself.

Bream tartare with rocket, apple and honey drizzle





Ingredients

100g of cleaned gilt-head

50g of honey

50ml of lime juice

Salt

Olive oil

8 slices of green apple

20g of rocket

Recipe

Let’s start by making the tartare.

Cut the gilthead into squares measuring approximately 1cm by 1cm and leave the fish to marinate in a little salt and oil for a few minutes so that it loses part of its liquid.

Whilst waiting, prepare the sauce by beating the honey and lemon juice with a some more oil and a pinch of salt.

Place the tartare on a plate and season with a tablespoon of the sauce previously prepared.

Decorate with plenty of rocket leaves and slices of the green apple.

FINISHED RESULT: This delicious dish is easy to recreate at home

About La Mesa Escondida at Petunia Ibiza

At the helm of Chef Lorenzo Gasparrini, the renowned La Mesa Escondida has been a staple of the island’s ever-evolving gastronomical scene.

Recently acquired by Hotel Petunia Ibiza situated off the coast of Cala Carbo, the restaurant offers diners delicious Mediterranean cuisine in the backdrop of jaw-dropping views over Es Vedra.

Open now!