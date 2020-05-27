Covid-19 has Mallorca and the rest of Spain masked, but we’re soon to enter Phase 2 of the lockdown de-escalation. Join me for a hot-off-the-press Coronavirus update about the situation on the island in my latest Mallorca vlog!

My name is Ruairidh Mason (pronounced ‘Roo-ray’), from Scotland, but currently based in Mallorca, Spain. In this Mallorca vlog, and in the other features I shoot around Palma de Mallorca and the rest of this amazing island, I hope to make you laugh (always first in my book) and then fall in love with my adopted home. Have you been to Mallorca?

Planning on coming? I’d love to hear from you in the comments, and don’t forget to subscribe and check out my other Mallorca vlogs and vids! Catch you soon, or as they say here “adeu!”

Follow my channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZTaUI-gdlGC7G08V_4Rjsg