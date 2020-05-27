JUNTA de Andalucia President Juanma Moreno has claimed this Tuesday that Malaga ‘should already be in Phase 2′ of the coronavirus de-escalation plan.

According to a statement by the Partido Popular leader, ‘Malaga has done its homework and should already be in the next phase.’

“Malaga has fulfilled its objectives on its own merits,” he said, adding that he was ‘convinced’ that ‘in a few days’ Malaga would pass into Phase 2.

Malaga and Granada are the two Andalucian provinces which were denied the chance to advance in the four-stage plan at the same pace as the rest of the region.

View of Malaga from Castillo Gibralfaro.

A previous petition sent by Moreno to the national government demanding both provinces be allowed to advance and catch up with the six other provinces was declined by the Health Minister, Salvador Illa, on the basis that the maximum incubation period of the virus is two weeks.

But Illa appeared to change his mind a few days later when he announced that, although the criterion set is that a territory remains 14 days in each phase, that period could be shortened depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Moreno, during a Partido Popular video-conference, was optimistic that Malaga would be given the green light to pass into Phase 2 in the coming days.

“Malaga has demonstrated in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic an enormous collective responsibility and has lived up to the challenge,” he said.

If Malaga and Granada continue to progress favourably, it’s expected they will be brought back in line with the rest of the region in the coming days.