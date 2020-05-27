SPAIN is now in an official period of mourning for the more than 28,700 people killed by COVID-19.

El Gobierno decreta el luto oficial por las personas fallecidas como consecuencia de la pandemia del #COVID19.



Desde las 00:00h del 27 de mayo, hasta las 00:00h del 6 de junio.



En este periodo ondearán a media asta las banderas de los edificios públicos y buques de la Armada. pic.twitter.com/obnyIV49qz — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) May 26, 2020

The tribute to those who died in the pandemic will last 10 days, until 00:00 on June 6, the longest official mourning in Spain’s democratic history.

At the end of the de-escalation there will be a state funeral presided over by King Felipe VI.

In his weekly appearance from the Moncloa Palace, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: “Those who died in this epidemic deserve our lasting memory.

“They deserve even greater homage: our coexistence and societal harmony.

“Together we must live in the same country they built. Spain owes it to them.”

The Moncloa has called for a minute’s silence this Wednesday at 12 noon in memory of the victims of the virus.

There is no specific legislation in Spain, as there is in the UK or France, which regulates an official mourning.

On a national level, it is the Government, through the Council of Ministers, which decides on mourning and its duration, with the approval of the Head of State. The decision is published in the BOE (Official State Bulletin).

It implies that the flags of the 14,184 public buildings and all the ships of the Armada (almost 140 between ships and frigates) will fly at half-mast.

Additionally, there are no state celebrations.

Last official mournings at national level: