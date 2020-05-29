THE Valencian Community will enter phase 2 of de-escalation from Spain’s state of alarm lockdown this coming Monday, June 1.

The Minister for Health, Salvador Illa, said during a press briefing yesterday that lockdown measures were ‘working’ and the Valencian region of eastern Spain was ready to progress.

It comes as the autonomous region registered seven deaths, 24 new cases by PCR, and 247 patients cured in the last 24 hours.

It also follows a request submitted by the Valencian Community’s government last Monday asking for de-escalation from current phase 1 given promising figures on testing and hospital beds.

Regional health Minister Ana Barceló said that mobility between provinces was not yet a given, and that a BOE state bulletin will confirm all doubts when published on Saturday.

En las últimas 24 horas, la Comunitat Valenciana registró 247 altas de ingresados por coronavirus, siete fallecidos (uno en residencia) y 24 casos positivos confirmados por PCR, dos de ellos importados de Estados Unidos.

As 70% of Spain is likely to be in phase 2 by Monday, here’s a quick breakdown of what will change: