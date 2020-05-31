FOREST fires caused by lightning have capped off May, as Malaga gears up for its first beach day in 11 weeks tomorrow.

Firefighters have today controlled a small blaze in Monda, and are understood to be battling another in Sedella.

The effort was reported to have involved a helicopter and at least 20 firefighters from INFOCA – Andalucia’s forest fire unit.

It comes as Malaga awoke to thunder this morning, with swathes of the province placed on alert by AEMET.

Spain’s state weather agency issued yellow warnings – its lowest risk level – for Sol, Guadalhorce, Antequera and Ronda from 3pm-5pm.

Rainfall and even hail have been reported across Malaga, while the Olive Press even got pictures of lightning forking across the grey skies.

Clear skies are forecast for the rest of Sunday evening, while there are no rain or storm warnings in place.

It comes as Malaga and Granada are preparing for a day of sunbathing tomorrow as the provinces enter Phase 2.

As well as catching rays and swimming, this next step of Spain’s coronavirus de-escalation plan permits meetings of up to 15 people and greater freedom to exercise.

Temperatures in the upper 20s will greet much of inland Malaga tomorrow, while highs of 23 and 24°C are forecast for the Costa del Sol.

The heat is set to edge up on Tuesday, with several areas to top 30°C, including Alora, Ardales, Arriate, Antequera, Teba and Campillos.

Tuesday’s temperatures on the Costa del Sol should hit 24°C, while on Wednesday, rising heat should see highs of 29°C in Estepona and Marbella and 30°C in Malaga.

Meanwhile across the border in Granda, the towns of Chauchina and Cortes de Baza will see in Phase 2 with highs of 34°C.