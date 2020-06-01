AIR Europa has announced that it will resume national flights on June 22 and international ones on July 15.

The restart of national flights at the end of June will coincide with the date that the Government has set for people to be able to travel between provinces.

From June 22 you will be able to fly from Malaga to Madrid, Mallorca, Tenerife and Melilla.

In addition, it will also be possible to fly from the Spanish capital to Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Coruna, Valencia and Vigo, while also connecting numerous mainland airports with the Balearic and Canary Islands.

International flights will be resumed in mid July, connecting Spain to 15 European countries, as well as 13 Caribbean and Central and South American destinations.

Spain’s third largest airline will also offer flights for those wishing to travel to and from New York and Miami.

In addition, twice a week you will also be able to fly to Marrakech, Tunisia and Tel Aviv.

The Mallorca based airline released a statement saying: “We fly again with more desire than ever!

“Cheaper flights, on the dates you want and to the Air Europa destinations you like the most, with discounts of up to 40% and the freedom to change your travel date if needed.”

The routes are also subject to demand, which can help to increase the frequency and incorporate new routes to meet the needs of passengers.