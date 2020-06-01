SPAIN has registered zero deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It means that May 31 was the first day without a coronavirus victim since the state of alarm was announced on March 14.

However, as ever on a Monday, the figure has to be taken with a pinch of salt, as there can be delays in reporting figures from the weekend.

The total number of deaths reported by the Health Ministry has remained at 27,127.

The number of new daily infections has also plummeted to 71, dropping by 25 compared to the previous 24 hours.

The new cases continue to mainly come from Madrid, which saw 18 fresh cases confirmed, followed by Catalunya (16) and Castilla y Leon (11).

Meanwhile, Cantabria, Extremadura, Galicia, Murcia, the Basque Country and La Rioja, along with the territory of Melilla, have seen no new cases between Sunday and Monday.

The statistics show a total of 239,638 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain via a PCR or antibody test.

In the past seven days, some 245 people have been hospitalised with the virus, with nine being sent to intensive care.

The continuing low figures, which continue to drop, is good news for Spain as it enters the final stages of its de-escalation plan.

Several islands have already entered Phase 3, while much of the country, including at least six provinces in Andalucia, will follow suit next week.