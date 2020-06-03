THE Feria de Malaga has officially been cancelled.

It comes as the Junta de Andalucia recommended no ferias and festivals be held until September.

The Costa del Sol’s biggest fair, which attracts two million visitors each year was scheduled for August 15 to 22.

Its cancellation is likely to see a wave of other smaller ferias across the region follow suit.

Malaga councillor, Teresa Porras, who is responsible for ferias spoke of the cancellation to Sur this afternoon.

Certain aspects of the Feria de Malaga had already been scaled back and Porras said the City Council was merely ‘following the Junta’s recommendations’.

She did however reveal that town hall bosses were devising other ‘musical and cultural events’ included those dedicated to ‘flamenco’.

She stressed that these events would likely involve ‘maintaining two metres of social distance’.

Other large ferias have already been scratched from summer calendars, including those of Marbella and Sevilla.

To their financial blow is added this week’s recommendation from the Junta that Andalucia remain feria-free for June, July and August.

This comes at a time when the region could see its GDP slide 16.2% and Spain as a whole 9.2%.

The Feria de Malaga’s last edition in 2019 boasted 800,000 square metres of food, rides, music and more.

There were more than 120 stalls at the Cortijo de Torres fairground, as well as city centre events, while some tents saw revellers dance the night away until 7am.

Today Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised greater autonomy for Spain’s 17 regions in the fight against COVID-19.

He said a royal decree to boost autonomous communities’ decision-making powers would be announced next week.