A BALEARIC shipping company has become the world’s first to receive an assurance certificate that it will remain COVID-19 free.

Balearia, operating out of Denia and Valencia, was awarded the certificate for its impeccable new regulations post-pandemic.

The company has been officially awarded the title of a ‘Global Safe Site’ which is issued by the international certification board Bureau Veritas.

Boarding of their boats will be tightly regulated and monitored

The new label ensures that their fleet of 16 ships and two offices are to be cleaned and disinfected to the highest of standards.

The president of the company, Adolfo Utor, praised the tremendous work that his employees have carried out to earn the award.

Utor said: “We have ensured that each boat is individually certified as a safe space to travel.”

Balearia has introduced numerous measures under the hashtag #ITravelSafely to ensure they maintain a high level of health security throughout their reopening.

Each boat will remain at between 20% and 40% capacity and will be vigorously cleaned and disinfected daily, as will the terminals.

Masks will be mandatory and travellers’ temperatures will be monitored before boarding.

Staff will receive specific training to help manage the new procedures and boarding passes will now be issued via WhatsApp to avoid large queues.

The certificate also ensures that periodic inspections will take place and expert analysis will be carried out to make sure that standards continue to be met.

Balearia is the leading ferry company serving the Balearic Islands, carrying nearly five million passengers and seven million metres of cargo every year.

As well as operating regular transfers between the mainland and the Balearics, it runs services to the Canaries, Morocco, Algeria and even a service in the Caribbean between the US and Bahamas.

The new COVID-19 certificate adds to its growing list of environmental achievements as in 2019, the company became the first to pioneer gas powered ferries and has become an important member of the UN 2030 environmental pact.

The Pinar del Rio clipped the harbour wall entering Denia port in August last year.

Balearia made the news last year when its Pinar del Rio ferry ran aground entering the port of Denia, thankfully without casualties.