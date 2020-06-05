SPAIN has registered only one coronavirus related death in the past 24 hours, but the figures reported still continue to leave questions unanswered.

That takes the total number of casualties nationwide to 27,134.

However, even though the Health Ministry only lists one death in the past 24 hours, it also registers 52 deaths in the past week, despite only announcing zero or one deaths per day.

In addition, 177 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, down 18 compared to yesterday when it was 195.

Of the 177 new patients officially announced by the Health Ministry, more than half of them are in Madrid, as the Capital alone registered 94.

Similarly to the number of deaths however, the figures provided by the Health Ministry don’t make mathematical sense, as the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Spain are 240,978, an increase of 318 compared to yesterday, not 177.

Out of the nearly quarter million people who have contracted the virus in the Iberian country, according to the latest figures provided today, more than a fifth of them have been health professionals, 51,482 to be exact.

The Director of Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon said: “We have implemented a really fast detection system.”

Simon described that the average time between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis is two days.