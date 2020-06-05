GARETH Bale will likely finish his career at Real Madrid, his agent Jonathan Barnett has said.

The Welshman has been linked with a return to the Premier League with his relationship with Zinedine Zidane understood to be strained.

“I don’t see why he doesn’t see his career out at Madrid probably,” Barnett said.

“As I’ve always said, he’s quite happy in Madrid.

“Financially, he will want for nothing the rest of his life, and his children and grandchildren,” Barnett told BBC Radio 4.

Since joining Madrid in 2013 for a then record fee of €100 million, the 30-year-old has won four Champions Leagues, one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey, as well as three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

“He’s won nearly everything in the world, except the World Cup, but unfortunately he plays for Wales so some things are beyond him.

“So he’s won everything else, to come back would be unbelievable – a big thing.

“I don’t think he wants to do that at the moment, he’s quite happy to play at Real Madrid.”

During the seven seasons he’s spent playing for the Los Blancos, he’s played in 249 games across all competitions, scoring 105 goals.