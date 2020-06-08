BELGIAN Party Prince Joachim is under investigation by the Spanish authorities as more details of his jet set lockdown antics have been uncovered – including reports of another party-goer testing positive.

It is being reported that the 28-year-old Prince didn’t just party at one event in Spain when he jetted in from Belgium in May to see his high society Spanish girlfriend.

He attended two different bashes in Cordoba before testing positive for COVID-19.

The nephew of King Philippe of Belgium flew into Madrid before travelling by AVE train to Cordoba on May 25 to see his Spanish lover Victoria Ortiz Martinez-Sagrera.

He attended a party with 11 others at his girlfriend’s family farm in Hornachuelos, just outside Cordoba.

The next day he went on to an event at the designer Ortiz’s home in Cordoba city with around 15 friends.

Prince Joachim was supposed to self-isolate for two weeks in line with the Spanish Government’s lockdown protocols for international travellers.

Andalucian Government Minister of Health and Families Jesus Aguirre has confirmed that a second person who attended the parties with the prince had also tested positive to COVID-19.

Junta officials are now working with the police to track down all 26 revellers, including some from Sevilla.

The local Government is now looking into these latest developments, and Prince Joachim and other party-goers could be fined up to €10,000 for breaking Spanish lockdown rules.

It is unclear when the young royal, who is ninth in line to the throne, contracted the virus, but he noticed symptoms the day after the parties.

He then took a PCR test a couple of days later and tested positive before returning to Belgium to self-isolate.

The Prince has since apologised for his exploits. He said he deeply regretted his actions and would accept ‘all the consequences’.

The national government’s subdelegate in Cordoba, Rafaela Valenzuela, said: “I feel surprised and indignant … [as] at a moment of national mourning for so many dead, an incident of this type stands out.

“It’s completely irresponsible, because that number of people multiplied could cause an outbreak, and that would mean that Cordoba, after passing to Phase 2, would have to take a step back. That is unforgivable.”