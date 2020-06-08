SPAIN has recorded zero coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours.

At the same time the number of fatalities during the past week has dropped to 56, down 16 from yesterday when it was 72.

The total number of deaths has therefore remained at 27,136, despite the fact that many regions have reported casualties in the last 24 hours.

Castilla y Leon for example has reported three deaths and Catalunya eight.

The Director of Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon, explained last week that the national figures will be updated when all regions catch up with the new data system that began operating on May 11.

The number of new infections in Spain dropped from 102 yesterday, to 48 today.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 infected patients nationwide to 241,717.

Earlier today Fernando Simon indicated that the figures we’re seeing are seeing a steady progress based on the past few days.

“We are in a very favourable phase of the pandemic’s evolution.

“The number of new cases are decreasing very fast, but we must still be careful.”