ENRIQUE Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been named as Spain’s top celebrity power couple and 22nd worldwide.

Loan company, Guarantor Loans released their Celebrity Power Couples list where they combine couples’ net worths and social media followings to rank the top 40 couples in the world.

In first place is Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham with a combined worth of €2.75 billion.

They’re followed by the music world’s biggest power couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z, with the two musicians having a combined estate of €1.33 billion.

The top performing couple that includes at least one Spaniard is Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova who ranked 22nd worldwide, with a combined worth of €133 million.

The Spanish heartthrob began his career in the mid 90s with his debut self-titled album.

The Madrid born singer has since gone on to release 10 albums and made himself a fortune of €88 million.

The 45-year-old has won over 200 awards, including one Grammy in 1997 for Best Latin Pop Performance.

Former tennis star and Iglesias’s other half, Anna Kournikova, may have only competed professionally for 12 years, but has managed to amass a fortune of €48 million.

The pair choose to stay out of the limelight, currently living in Miami, where they’re raising their three children.