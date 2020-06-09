THE body of a missing man has been found floating in the sea off the coast of Mallorca.

The lifeless corpse of Layo Guerrero, 37, was discovered in Portals Vells by specialist search and rescue members of the Guardia Civil.

Guerrero, who worked as a SAMU-061 ambulance driver, was reported missing by his wife in the same area on June 3.

He had been on the beach with his partner and 10-year-old son when he decided to go snorkelling in the sea equipped with the necessary underwater equipment.

As time passed and Guerrero failed to return to the shore, his wife notified the emergency services.

A search and rescue operation was immediately mounted in a bid to locate the missing father.

More than 100 members of the Guardia Civil, Maritime Protection, Calvia’s Policia Local and the Civil Protection had joined the search to find Guerrero.

MUCH-LOVED: Tributes have been made to the dedicated father

A helicopter was also deployed in a bid to locate him, while caves in the surrounding area were combed..

But search efforts came to a tragic end when his body was found yesterday evening.

An autopsy will now be carried out by a forensic team based in Palmanova.

Much-loved by his family and friends, the young father had served the emergency services for all of his adult career.

Following his death, heartfelt tributes have made by his former colleagues.

Pilar Caballero, a healthcare worker at Son Espases hospital said: “What immense sadness.

“Rest in peace partner and my sincere condolences to your family, especially your wife and son.”

The Union of Nursing Technicians and Bombers de Palma also expressed its deepest condolences to his family.

