A MAN has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Malaga province for causing a forest fire.

The fire took place on Wednesday, near the town of Alhaurin el Grande and devastated more than 2,000 square metres of woodland area.

The Guardia Civil were alerted by concerned residents that a man was on his balcony threatening people by throwing objects onto the street.

When the agents broke into the man’s house they found several rooms doused in gasoline.

The man had fled through the fire exit of the building and a search began to locate him in the town.

One of the patrols that was part of the investigation then discovered the forest fire that had engulfed more than 2,000 square metres of land.

Eyewitnesses told the authorities that the man who had started the fire had the same physical characteristics as the man that the Guardia Civil were investigating for throwing objects from his balcony.

At around 8pm and nearly two kilometres from the scene, the perpetrator was finally arrested.

At the time of his arrest, the alleged arsonist was carrying a matchbox and a lighter and his hands were covered in soot stains.

He has been charged with the crimes of arson and resisting arrest while on the run.