HOTEL prices in Spain have increased in May, compared to the same month last year, whereas flight prices during the same time have decreased.

Despite the fact that tourists have not yet returned to Spain, hotels have started reopening again.

During the month of May there were some hotels that were already open to accommodate essential workers.

The average price of hotels during that month increased by 4.8%, compared to May 2019, according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica (INE).

This increase in price could be down to the fact that only a few hotels had been open and they needed to increase prices in order to recoup their losses.

The price of package holidays at the same time however has decreased by 7.8% compared to last year.

Package holidays to domestic destinations have dropped in price by 13.7%, while international holiday packages have cheapened by 5.6%.

Flights prices also decreased last month, falling by 5.8%.

With many governments only allowing residents and essential workers to enter, the demand for flights has hit rock bottom.

This comes after many airlines such as Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2 all but grounded their fleets during the first three months of the pandemic.

These airlines have also now started advertising summer flights for heavily discounted prices, in order to attract customers who are wary of flying during these times.